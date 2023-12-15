Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.18. 222,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 392,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $209,364.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,697,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

