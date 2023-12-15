Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

