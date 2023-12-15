Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.55). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.85) per share.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

