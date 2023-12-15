Analysts Set Expectations for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.14. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.26 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.45 and a 200 day moving average of $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

