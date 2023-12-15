Analyzing One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) and Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Step Vending and Henry Schein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein $12.65 billion 0.77 $538.00 million $3.36 22.40

Henry Schein has higher revenue and earnings than One Step Vending.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A Henry Schein 3.51% 16.08% 7.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares One Step Vending and Henry Schein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Henry Schein shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Step Vending and Henry Schein, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Step Vending 0 0 0 0 N/A Henry Schein 1 1 5 0 2.57

Henry Schein has a consensus price target of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Henry Schein’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein is more favorable than One Step Vending.

Summary

Henry Schein beats One Step Vending on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Step Vending

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty. The company was formerly known as Rewards Nexus Inc. and changed its name to One Step Vending Corp. in March 2015. One Step Vending Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners, and consulting and other services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

