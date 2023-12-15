Anuj Aggarwal Sells 15,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,092.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 393 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $3,819.96.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $67,214.94.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

