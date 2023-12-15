ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,443,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 4,618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 422.0 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ANZ Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

