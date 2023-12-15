Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,363 shares of company stock worth $2,985,353. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

