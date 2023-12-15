Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 912.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Aperam has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

