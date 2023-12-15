Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,563,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,611,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

