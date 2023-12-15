Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.