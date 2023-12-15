Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

