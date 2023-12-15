Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

