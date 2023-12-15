Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.96 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 4.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.