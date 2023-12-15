Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.