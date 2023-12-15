Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $618,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

