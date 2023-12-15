Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $701,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

