Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $987,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

