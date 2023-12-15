Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

