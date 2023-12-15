Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $681,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.