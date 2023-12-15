Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after buying an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,841,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after buying an additional 247,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

