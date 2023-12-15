Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $563.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $531.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.66. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $576.58. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

