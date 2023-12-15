Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,054 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

