Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,062 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

