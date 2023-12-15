Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

