Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 745 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

