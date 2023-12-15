Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $952,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $479.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

