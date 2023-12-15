Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.