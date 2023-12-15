Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £945,841.05 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

