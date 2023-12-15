Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arkema Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ARKAY opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

