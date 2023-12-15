Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

