Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,263,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,237,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fastly by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fastly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

