Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of APNHY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

