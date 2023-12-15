Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 425 ($5.34) to GBX 379 ($4.76) in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($5.02) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.