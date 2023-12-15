AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $65.72. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1,134,182 shares.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $3,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

