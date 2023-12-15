ATS Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$57.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.71. ATS has a one year low of C$40.75 and a one year high of C$64.80.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

