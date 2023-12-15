Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Price Performance
ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87.
About Autoneum
