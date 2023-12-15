Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum Price Performance

ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

