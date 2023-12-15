Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

NYSE AVTR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 543,827 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

