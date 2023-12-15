Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 774,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 517,142 shares.The stock last traded at $195.00 and had previously closed at $193.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

