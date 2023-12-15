B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for KORU Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

KRMD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRMD

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.14.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.