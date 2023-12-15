B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 21.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 23.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.98. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

