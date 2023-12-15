Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.88. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,270 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

