Barclays PLC Has $29.89 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 218,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of LKQ worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $16,667,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $70,700,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About LKQ



LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

