Barclays PLC Has $34.07 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,887 shares of company stock worth $5,577,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

