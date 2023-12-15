Barclays PLC Has $35.49 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Clorox worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Down 2.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

