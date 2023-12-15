Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

