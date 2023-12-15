Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

