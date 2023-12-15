Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,483 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

