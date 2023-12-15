Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

