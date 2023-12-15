Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.